Fire damages Creekside Bottle Return in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It took several fire crews to battle a morning fire at the Creekside Bottle Return in Bridgeport on Monday.
The North Chittenango fire chief told NewsChannel 9 that the fire started around 9 a.m. in the building behind the bottle return and spread.
No one was hurt and the cause is being looked into.
