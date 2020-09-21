Fire damages Creekside Bottle Return in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It took several fire crews to battle a morning fire at the Creekside Bottle Return in Bridgeport on Monday. 

The North Chittenango fire chief told NewsChannel 9 that the fire started around 9 a.m. in the building behind the bottle return and spread. 

No one was hurt and the cause is being looked into.

