HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire severely damaged a home in Oswego County on Sunday night.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputies and Central Square fire crews were called to the fire on Bradford Road in the Town of Hastings, off of County Route 4 and Pangbord Road around 10:30 p.m.
The fire reportedly started in a garage attached to the home. There is no word yet on any injuries.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Iowa caucuses kick off 2020 presidential nomination season
- Third Onondaga Lake Parkway open house on Monday night
- NYS extends date to enroll in healthcare marketplace to Friday
- Monday marks 81st anniversary of Collins Block fire
- Fire damages garage in Hastings
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App