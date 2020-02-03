Fire damages garage in Hastings

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire severely damaged a home in Oswego County on Sunday night. 

Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputies and Central Square fire crews were called to the fire on Bradford Road in the Town of Hastings, off of County Route 4 and Pangbord Road around 10:30 p.m.

The fire reportedly started in a garage attached to the home. There is no word yet on any injuries.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected