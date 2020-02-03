Fire damages garage in Hastings

HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire severely damaged a home in Oswego County on Sunday night.

Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputies and Central Square fire crews were called to the fire on Bradford Road in the Town of Hastings, off of County Route 4 and Pangbord Road around 10:30 p.m.

The fire reportedly started in a garage attached to the home. There is no word yet on any injuries.

