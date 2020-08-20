Fire damages Gifford Parkway home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to smoke detectors, residents were able to escape a house fire on the 100-block of Gifford Drive early Thursday morning.
Just before 5 a.m., the Syracuse Fire Department was called to the home. When they arrived, they were met with heavy fire and thick smoke coming from the first floor.
It took firefighters about a half-hour to put the fire out.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- News on the Go: 8/20/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 8/20/20
- The List: 8/20/20
- TechBytes: 8/20/20
- Picture of the Day: 8/20/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App