Fire damages home in Lacona, family gets out safe

LACONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Oswego County on Tuesday morning. The fire at a home on County Route 13 in Lacona was called in just before 7 a.m.

The two-story wood structure suffered visible smoke and fire damage, but the full extent remains unclear.

An Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputy said everyone inside was able to escape without any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

