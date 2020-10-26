Fire damages home in New Woodstock

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple crews rushed to the scene of an early morning fire at a home in New Woodstock.
Just before 1 a.m. Monday, the calls went out for a fire at a home on the 2000-block of Main Street. One ambulance was sent, but there is no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire.
