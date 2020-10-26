Fire damages home on Elm Street in Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dozens of firefighters responded to a fire in the 400-block of Elm Street in Syracuse on Sunday night.

A deputy chief told NewsChannel 9 that the fire started on the second floor of the home around 9 p.m.

Everyone in the home made it out safely before crews arrived, however, one of the family’s dogs died in the fire.

The cause is unknown.

