Fire damages home on Hudson Street in Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city’s south side on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to a fire at a home on Hudson Street, which is between Bellevue Avenue and Sterling Avenue.

There is no word on if anyone was inside or injured.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected