Fire damages home on Turtle Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Syracuse fire crews responded to a house fire on Turtle Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
When crews arrived on the scene, the fire has spread from the basement up to the second floor.
Fighting large fires like this one has become a greater challenge during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Most of the country is locked down right now. Our firefighters are locked down at the firehouse, they’re doing their training, among the fire station, but the fires don’t stop, the bad situations don’t stop. They’re definitely preparing to combat some of the hazards happening in our community,” said Chief Michael Monds.
One person who was inside the home at the time was able to get out safely. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
