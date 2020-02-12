Fire damages house in Palermo

PALERMO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least four fire departments battled a house fire in Palermo on Tuesday night.
Oswego County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the call came in right around 7:30 p.m. along Maple Leaf Lane
There are no reports of anyone getting hurt.
