Fire damages house in Palermo

PALERMO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least four fire departments battled a house fire in Palermo on Tuesday night.

Oswego County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the call came in right around 7:30 p.m. along Maple Leaf Lane

There are no reports of anyone getting hurt.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9