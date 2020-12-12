Fire damages Solvay apartment building, displaces 2 people Saturday morning

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A two-family apartment building was damaged by a fire early Saturday morning, displacing two people.

According to the Fairmount Fire Department, fire crews responded to the 200 block of S. 6th St. at approximately 3:05 a.m. for reports of a fire. 

At the scene, the Fairmount Fire Department reported heavy fire coming from both the first and second floors. The Fairmount Fire Department says the blaze was extinguished in about an hour and a half.

The Solvay Fire Department says no injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but two people were displaced. 

The fire caused damage to both floors of the apartment complex.

