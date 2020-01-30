Fire damages storage shed at Lakeview Country Club

OWASCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a storage shed fire in Cayuga County.

Cayuga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that crews were called to the Lakeview Country Club in Owasco just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. No one was injured.

