OWASCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a storage shed fire in Cayuga County.
Cayuga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that crews were called to the Lakeview Country Club in Owasco just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. No one was injured.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Frigid morning with more sun Thursday afternoon
- Burn Kickboxing opens second location in Camillus
- Lifetime to air movie about Stacey Castor
- Fire damages storage shed at Lakeview Country Club
- News on the Go: 1/30/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App