Fire damages South Side Syracuse home Wednesday morning, no injuries reported

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four people were able to evacuate safely from a home that caught fire on Syracuse’s South Side Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Wood Ave. at approximately 11:06 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews were on the scene within one minute, and were able to put out the blaze in about 50 minutes.

It was a two-family house, and thankfully all four people inside the home at the time of the blaze were able to get out safely. However, the home did suffer extensive damage from the fire.

“There’s extensive damage to the house, both on the exterior and on the interior, and there’s significant water damage due to the suppression efforts.” a Deputy Fire Chief with the Syracuse Fire Department said.











According to the fire department, there were no working smoke detectors in the home, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

