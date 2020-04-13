Fire damages Wilbert Funeral Services building in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An early-morning fire damaged the Wilbert Funeral Services building on Salisbury Street in Cortland just before 1 a.m. Monday.

The WIlbert Funeral Services commercial building houses the vault company and a crematorium.

The fire caused damage to the roof and an office area. Officials say documents were able to be saved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.