Fire forces Arad Evans Inn in Fayetteville to close until further notice

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Arad Evans Inn in Fayetteville is closed until further notice after fire caused significant damage to the roof.

Firefighters tell NewsChannel 9 they had to remove a section of the roof to get at the flames, but report the building can be repaired.

The fire started in the roof above the kitchen, firefighters tell NewsChannel 9.

The restaurant reports that work was being done to the roof when the fire started.

Mark Ladoto, the dean of Syracuse University’s Newhouse School, posted videos on Twitter of firetrucks passing him around 12:30pm.

The Arad Evans Inn opened in 1995 after renovations were made to a 200-year-old home built by dairy farmer Arad Evans.

