SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters were called to a house fire on Merriman Avenue around 4:38 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 19.

They arrived on the scene and saw a home at 237 Merriman Avenue with fire engulfing the second floor.

The house was known to be vacant and had at least one other fire happen there in the past, so fire crews made the decision to fight the blaze from outside the home, SFD said.

As crews fought the fire from the outside, the roof of the home collapsed into the second floor. Firefighters were able to put out the fire in roughly an hour.

No civilians or fire personnel were injured, according to SFD.

The home suffered severe damage throughout, on top of the collapsed roof.

Photos from the fire can be seen below:

Courtesy of the Syracuse Fire Department.