CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire has broken out in Camden at the Village of Camden Department of Public Works (DPW) building on 3rd street this morning, Tuesday, December 13.

The building quickly was engulfed in flames as heavy black smoke can be seen rising in the sky for miles.

According to people living in the village of Camden the fire has been exploding dangerously the past hour.

Smoke can also be seen from across Oneida lake, according to a Facebook User that commented on a post about the fire.

The fire smoke can also be seen coming from Taberg. The photos provided from Maggie Campbell are on the road before Bones Road on 69, as she says the smoke gets thicker the closer you get to Camden.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and it’s not clear yet if anyone was injured.

Photo provided by Maggie Campbell Photo provided by Sylvan Beach News Photo provided by Maggie Campbell

This story will be updated when more information is available.