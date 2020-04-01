Fire in Clay causes severe damage to home, no one hurt

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire that happened on Tuesday afternoon at a Horseshoe Island Road home did extensive damage.
Crews responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. and found the fire ripping through the home.
There were reports of ammunitions inside of the home that made fighting the fire a bit treacherous.
Crews got the fire under control in about 40 minutes.
No one was hurt, but the home is likely a total loss.
Investigators think that the fire started in the garage.
