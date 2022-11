CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR) — A fire broke out in a town house complex on Wednesday, November 2 on Marlin Drive in Clay, N.Y.

Clay Fire Department responded, and help came from Brewerton, Cicero & North Syracuse fire departments.

911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 one person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates once NewsChannel 9 receives them.