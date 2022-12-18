SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out in a downtown apartment last night in Syracuse at the Icon Towers on 150 East Fayette Street last night on Saturday, December 17 at 7:24 p.m.

Syracuse firefighters were alerted of the fire by the 911 Center and firefighters from Station 1 (South State Street) arrived in 2 and a half minutes to the 11-story building which had smoke coming from windows on the 10th floor.

Crews made their way to the 10th floor to attack the fire and search for victims while other firefighters evacuated occupants from the building. They then connected their handlines to outlets in the stairwells and stretched the hose to the fire apartment.

They were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to other parts of the building as the sprinkler system also activated as designed.

Additional firefighters were called to the scene to assist as The Syracuse Fire Department identifies buildings such as this as high-value due to the concentration of occupants and the destructive power of fire in a downtown area.

After the fire was put out, Firefighters quickly shut off the sprinkler system to limit water damage. Crews remained on scene ventilating smoke, removing water, and moving valuable possessions, such as computers, out of the water.

Syracuse Fire Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire. No one was injured in the fire, however, multiple apartments are uninhabitable due to smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross was on scene to assist displaced occupants.

The Syracuse Fire Department thanked the 911 Center, Syracuse Police, National Grid, AMR and the American Red Cross for their help.