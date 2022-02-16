ANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire in the Town of Annsville on February 15, 2022, has left one dead.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, a fire was reported in the Town of Annsville around 1:30 p.m. Several local fire departments, including Taberg, Lee Center, Camden, and West Lyden, arrived at the scene of the fire with an unaccounted homeowner, says Maciol.

Maciol says that a search was started for the missing homeowner after the fire was under control. Human remains were discovered around 9 p.m. and, as a result, the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted for further investigation.

Maciol says that the fire is still under investigation and the deceased’s identity is being withheld until they can be positively identified and family members are notified. Maciol also says the Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State police members.