SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10 a.m. this morning, April 7, Syracuse Fire Department responded to a house fire on Coykendall Avenue.

The department believes the fire started from a candle, then spread, damaging neighboring homes.

With the amount of damage done to the home, it is now unlivable, as there was a great amount of smoke and flames coming from the building on the bottom floor.

A police officer helped get six people from out of the building and to safety.