SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 1:25 p.m. on January 12, Syracuse firefighters were notified of a possible fire in a high-rise structure at 710 Lodi Street via 911 Center.

Station 9 firefighters arrived at the scene after a few minutes. There, they found a 12-story, multiple occupancy, high-rise apartment building.

Courtesy of Syracuse Fire Department

“Firefighters arriving on the 5th floor found heavy smoke and heat, signs of a working fire. Teams of firefighters began connecting hoses to outlets in the stairwell while other teams started a search of the fire apartment. Working in zero visibility, firefighters moved a hose line into place to extinguish the flames,” said the Syracuse Fire Department.

The flames from the fire, which originally started in the kitchen, were put out.

According to SFD, the apartment also sustained smoke and water damage. However, the damage was limited to the apartment (where the fire happened) and a vacant apartment on the floor below.

Some residents were able to shelter in place, remaining out of danger. Those who evacuated, were able to use the stairs once it was safe.

As a result of the fire, two people suffered injuries. One person was taken by the Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance for smoke inhalation. AMR ambulance was on the scene as well and they took a patient suffering from medical issue.

Both patients were taken to local hospitals. Their condition is not currently known.

“Fires in High Rise buildings are challenging to fight and often require special tactics. A significant hurdle is moving firefighters and firefighting equipment to the upper floors of the building. Firefighters utilize elevators and building stairwells, which can often be complicated by residents trying to evacuate. A tremendous amount of coordination and effort goes into an operation like this. Firefighters frequently train for this type of scenario. Firefighters also often tour high occupancy structures such as this one to familiarize themselves with building layouts, stairway locations, and special hazards, all to be prepared when an emergency occurs,” said SFD.

Altogether, 43 firefighters responded to this fire, as well as command and support staff. Firefighters stayed on the scene, helping residents back to their apartments.

The Red Cross was on the scene helping one displaced tenant. The fire is under investigation by Syracuse Fire Investigators.

No injuries to firefighters were reported.