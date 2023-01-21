Courtesy of Syracuse Fire Department.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 20, Syracuse Firefighters (SFD) were made aware by the 911 center that there was a house fire on the corner of Mildred Ave. and George Street around 5:09 p.m.

The SFD were sent to the City’s Eastwood neighborhood, where they then confirmed that a 2-story home at 250 Mildred Ave was on fire. The flames went from the second floor into the attic.

There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the home as firefighters began combating the fire. They had to work around downed powerlines in the front yard of the building, according to SFD.

As some firefighters began to stretch hoses into the house, others started to look for anyone who could have been trapped inside.

“After a lengthy interior attack, and with confirmation that at all occupants were safely out of the structure, the decision was made to fight the stubborn fire in the attic from the exterior. Once the bulk of the remaining fire was knocked down, firefighters returned to the interior to finish the job. The fire was declared under control approximately 75 minutes after the initial alarm,” said SFD.

The firefighters stayed into the night to make sure that all “hotspots” were taken care of.

The Syracuse Fire Investigators are working to figure out the cause of the fire.

There were no civilian injuries reported as a result of the fire.

However, one firefighter suffered from a minor injury at the scene. He was taken to the hospital in a Fire Department Ambulance, where the injuries were not considered serious.

Overall, 43 firefighters responded to the fire, including command and support staff. The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist displaced occupants. National Grid was on scene to assist with the downed power lines. The SFD thanks the Onondaga County 911 Center, Syracuse Police, AMR, National Grid and the American Red Cross.