Fire on Syracuse’s Southside took firefighters 45 minutes to extinguish Sunday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department responded to its third major structure fire in just over 24 hours early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to 217 May Avenue for a fire reported in a vacant house. The first units were on scene in approximately two minutes and reported the second floor of the home was heavily on fire.

Flames became so intense that while crews were attacking the fire and searching for trapped victims, the decision was made to temporarily withdraw all firefighters from the building and attack from the outside.

Crews had to use several master stream devices to gain control of the fire. Each of the devices is capable of flowing over 1,000 gallons of water per minute.

It took about 45 minutes for the fire to be completely extinguished. None of the neighboring homes were affected and no injuries were reported. The origin and cause of the fire are still being determined.