Fire Up The Grill With Hofmann Sausage For The Holiday Weekend Local News Posted: Jul 1, 2020 / 02:31 PM EDT / Updated: Jul 1, 2020 / 02:31 PM EDT Hit a home-run at your BBQ this holiday weekend with Hofmann Sausage. From backyard cookouts, tailgates, and everything in between the iconic brand can accommodate your needs. To learn more you can visit, HofmannSausage.com.
