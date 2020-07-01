Fire Up The Grill With Hofmann Sausage For The Holiday Weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that all public events that had requested permits to be to be held in Syracuse this summer and fall have been cancelled.

“The pandemic has placed the City in a tough situation financially. These events and programs are labor-intensive for city workers, so we need to consider the reduced size of our staff which helps to coordinate many of these events and the fact that COVID-19 is still present in our communities. Making the decision to suspend permitting for these events is difficult, but it is the right thing to do,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “We look forward to next year with hope that the many programs that contribute to the fabric of Syracuse can return.”