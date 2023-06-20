SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One firefighter and person were hurt in an apartment building fire in the City of Syracuse early Tuesday morning.

Just after 1:00 a.m., Syracuse firefighters responded to the apartments in the 600 block of Teall Avenue, between Vann Street and Hawley Avenue.

The firefighter and other person who sustained injuries were both taken to local hospitals for evaluation. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The Syracuse Fire Department says crews found fire on the first floor of the building upon arrival.

It took firefighters about an hour to put out the flames. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

