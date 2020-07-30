Firefighter ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign for the MDA goes virtual

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For 66 years, firefighters have lined the streets raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) during their annual “Fill the Boot” campaign. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and safety concerns, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the MDA have decided to go virtual this year.

“For six decades, IAFF members have been at intersections across America with their fire boots to collect donations for MDA,” says IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger. “But the COVID pandemic and social distancing make that an impossibility. Virtual Fill the Boot will let our members continue to collect to help MDA meet their vital mission of finding treatment and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.”

The “Fill the Boot” campaign funds research for treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other neuromuscular diseases. This year’s campaign donations will help with the MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund continuing services for more than 250,000 people across the country.

“People living with ALS and related neuromuscular diseases are the most high-risk population, especially during this pandemic, since these diseases cause breathing to be severely compromised,” said Lynn O’Connor Vos, President and CEO of MDA. “We are so thankful to the IAFF for continuing its commitment to cure neuromuscular disease and for the flexibility to go virtual through this pandemic to protect everyone on the frontlines in our communities.”