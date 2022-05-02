TOWN OF KIRKLAND, N.Y. (WSYR) – A member of the Clinton Fire Department is recovering from injuries he sustained after being hit by a car. According to a Facebook post by the Oneida County Sheriff’s office, the firefighter was directing traffic at the scene of an accident on State Route 12b Saturday night in the Town of Kirkland when he was hit. The Sheriff’s office said a driver failed to yield the right of way, striking the firefighter on the left side of is body. The firefighter was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with minor injuries to his arm, knee and foot.

Driver Chelsea Lopata was issued a traffic ticket for the accident.