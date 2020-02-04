Firefighter honored for 50 years of service

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A little over a week ago, we introduced you to David Ferguson who was celebrating his 80th birthday. Last night, he celebrated 50 years of service with the Moyers Corners Fire Department.

On Monday night, Ferguson received an award and a proclamation of service.

Ferguson responded to more than 500 alarms last year. He expressed his gratitude to the community he’s worked in for more than five decades and wants to stick around for another 25.

“I’m pretty proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish in my 50 years of volunteering here,” Ferguson said. “It’s been quite a trip.”

The Moyers Corners Fire Department was founded in 1948, meaning Ferguson has been a member of the department for more years than the department has existed without him!

