SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds says a firefighter was injured Saturday night after a ceiling collapse on him. The fire chief says the firefighter, who was not identified, is in good spirits and on the road to recovery.

Just after 6 p.m. firefighters were called to the Remington Garden Apartments, located at 184 Remington Ave, after multiple people witnesses a fire.

When they got there, they say heavy smoke and flames coming from the second and third floor of the building. 34 firefighters responded. During the fight, the ceiling collapsed on top of the firefighter, who was then taken to the hospital. The firefighter is expected to be okay.

The apartment building has smoke and water damage. The red cross is providing aid to six people, including four adults and two children ages 1-7. According to the Syracuse Fire Department, this is the 31st major fire of 2022.