Firefighter shortage, departments struggle to get more volunteers

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those first responders who show up to crashes and pull people out of wrecks need some help themselves. Fire departments nationwide are in dire need of volunteers. Those at the North Syracuse Fire Department, which is all volunteer, are trying to overcome the shortage.

We’re not at a crisis level yet, but the fire service is really getting towards, we’re gonna have to have an augmented staff. We’re gonna have to pay some personnel to come in and assist the volunteers. That already has happened in other parts of Onondaga County. So, I’ll say over in the east that is already going on in Fayetteville, Manlius, and DeWitt, so those are what we call combination departments. North Syracuse Fire Chief Pat Brennan

The North Syracuse Fire Department has decreased the number of calls they respond to by a third in the past 5 years. Now the department is only able to go on the more serious calls these days.

Right now, they have 35 active members, but Chief Brennan would love to have 80. It’s a number he says the department hasn’t seen in more than 20 years.

“It is becoming ever increasingly difficult to get members because of the two working parents,” said Chief Brennan.

Which is why, two years ago, he teamed up with the Moyers Corners and Brewerton Fire Departments to get a grant for a recruitment trailer.

They bring it to events throughout the county, hoping to spark interest for volunteers to join any station in Central New York, but with COVID-19 canceling most events, they’ve been parking it outside businesses and are trying to target teens on social media.

“We now have a Jr. Firefighter program. It starts at the age of 14 here,” said Chief Brennan.

After you fill out an application you’ll watch three drills at the fire station. If you’re still interested, you’ll go through a physical and then start training.

They’re gonna have all the training as a regular firefighter but we just can’t take them into burning buildings yet. So they’ll have all the certifications with the exception of an interior firefighter status, which is just absolutely fantastic. Our goal is to get them when they really are impressionable and to try to put that spark in them. North Syracuse Fire Chief Pat Brennan

The program is free, and the hope is to bridge the gap between young firefighters and those in their 50’s.

Even though the training is time-consuming and 3 a.m. calls can be brutal, the reward for this crew is unmatched.

"It's a sense of pride and dedication to our community," said Chief Brennan. "When we have the patient conscious and breathing before we leave, it is just, and the family is so grateful for the people that have just saved a loved one."

To keep saving lives, they need you because someone else will need them.

If you’re interested in applying to volunteer with the North Syracuse Fire Department you can call their number — (315) 458-8562.

