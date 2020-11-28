Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant house in Liverpool Saturday morning

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire crews were busy Saturday morning as they extinguished a fire at a vacant home on Buckley Road.

Firefighters were called to Buckley Road, near Volney Drive and Lorian Drive, at approximately 1:15 a.m. for reports of a fire.

At the scene, crews had a difficult time fighting the fire. Since the house on fire was behind another house, it was difficult for crews to position the truck and ladder, according to the deputy fire chief.

The deputy fire chief also said no injuries were reported as a result of the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

About five different fire departments were on scene to help battle the blaze.