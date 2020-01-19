Firefighters, police respond to reports of a man in Onondaga Creek

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse firefighters and police responded to reports of a man floating in Onondaga Creek early Sunday morning.

911 dispatchers received the call around 3:30 a.m. and crews responded to a portion of the creek along West Washington Street, between South Franklin Street and South West Street.

According to dispatchers the man was not initially located near the point of origin and crews were stationed at various bridge overpasses leading up to the inner harbor.

As pictured, fire crews could be seen standing watch at the Spencer Street Bridge.

A NewsChannel 9 photographer also witnessed first responders searching the Onondaga Creekwalk with flashlights for the reported man.

As of 4:30 a.m. the man had not been located.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.