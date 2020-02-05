Firefighters rescue deer from Black River

Closings
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fort Drum firefighter from Long Island considers himself a city boy, but on Tuesday, he was the closest he’s ever been to a deer.

He got very up close and personal when he volunteered to suit up and rescue a deer from the icy Black River waters.

Here’s a picture of Jeff Hambsch, along with firefighter Jordan Saber, securing the deer with a rope. They hauled it back in and while frightened, the deer was unharmed. They say it as a great opportunity to put their ice rescue certification to the test.

