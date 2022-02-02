Firefighters respond to a fire on the tenth floor of Ross Towers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) responded to 710 Lodi Street, the Ross Towers, around 12:47 p.m. on Wednesday in response to a fire alarm activation on the tenth floor. Soon after arrival, the alarm was upgraded to a full structure fire assignment, and a total of 30 firefighters were reported to be on the scene.

SFD says that firefighters quickly pumped water into Ross Tower’s standpipe system, which allowed crews on the tenth floor to fight the flames. Their fast work brought the fire under control in under 20 minutes. SFD reports that most of the damage was contained to the apartment of origin.

While the fire was brought under control, several areas of the building still had significant smoke, according to the SFD. In response, some residents were evacuated, and others were told to shelter in place. SFD says that it took over an hour to completely clear the smoke using large fans.

SFD shares that the Syracuse Police Department, American Medical Response, American Red Cross, and National Grid all also responded to the fire. SFD also shares that the Fire Investigation Bureau members are investigating the fire’s origins.

SFD also mentioned that high-rise fires can present unique challenges, as firefighters and heavy equipment must be shuttled to the upper floors. Elevators and HVAC systems must also be carefully controlled, and search, and rescue operations require significant manpower.