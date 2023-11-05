SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at a vacant home on South Geddes Street around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

When firefighters arrived at the home at 1022 South Geddes Street, they found smoke pouring out of the house’s eaves.

Crews began to stretch hoses inside, but all the first-floor doors and windows were boarded. Firefighters then got the boards off and were able to get into the home.

Fire crews also search for people possibly trapped inside, but no trapped occupants were found, SFD said.

The bulk of the fire was found on the second-floor, and it took roughly 30 minutes to be put out. Crews stayed on the scene for more than two hours, clearing smoke from the home and checking for hot spots.

The home suffered heavy fire damage on the second-floor, along with smoke and water damage throughout, according to SFD.

No civilians or fire personnel were injured.