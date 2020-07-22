Firefighters respond to fire at senior living facility in City of Oswego

CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a senior living facility in the City of Oswego on Tuesday.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Oswego firefighters were alerted to a fire alarm at The Garden. When they arrived, they confirmed that an apartment on the fourth floor was on fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire as staff at the Garden worked on evacuating residents.

The fire was confined to the one apartment and some residents were relocated due to damage from water.

One staff members was treated and the scene and released. No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information should contact the Oswego Police at (315) 342-8120.