Scene from Vinette Towers on Pond Street in Syracuse, taken by WSYR photojournalist Ben Augustine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – At least two people were taken to Upstate University Hospital on Saturday night after a fire at Vinette Towers on Pond Street.

Crews were called to the 12-floor, 153 unit building around 9:30 p.m., with at least one caller reporting heavy smoke on the building’s sixth floor.

Syracuse Police, who also responded to the scene, say the fire is believed to have started in apartment 608.

The conditions of the two people transported to the hospital are unknown, but police say they were “stable.”

At least two people were also treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222 or the Syracuse Fire Department at (315) 473-5525.