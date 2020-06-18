Firework complaints continue to skyrocket, but what’s being done to stop it?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since the beginning of the year, there have been more than 750 calls into 911 voicing concerns about illegal fireworks being fired off across the city of Syracuse.

Kevin Secord and Paige Liddle live on North Salina Street in Syracuse. For the past three weeks, they’ve been hearing loud bangs every night and apparently during the day too.

The video below was right in the middle of our interview on Thursday afternoon. Random fireworks, but they’re constant.

As far as Kevin and Paige can see, there isn’t much of an end in sight.

“It’s just very alarming and I feel so helpless about it too, like we don’t know what to do. We’ve been calling the non-emergency line, reporting it as much as I can, but even then, from what we know, they can’t necessarily pinpoint them cause they are coming from all different directions,” said Paige Liddle, Syracuse resident.

On June 13, the Syracuse Police Department put their special unit on duty to crack down on firework complaints across the city.

To date, they’ve issued five appearance tickets since the special unit was put in place, but there could be more as some investigations are still ongoing.

“Now, having these detailed officers, all they’re doing is responding to fireworks complaints. So now, that priority has been raised for those officers and they’ll be proactively out there trying to stop this,” explained Sergeant Matthew Malinowski with the Syracuse Police Department.

Syracuse Police said at a minimum, there are two officers on duty every day responding only to firework complaints.

Malinowski said there will be additional officers added to the unit if needed on weekends or as we head into the summer months.

We have over 750 calls for firework complaints year to date. So, we hear the residents. We know you’re calling and what we’re doing a little bit different this time is that typically fireworks complaints are on the lower priority cause we’re obviously busy going to other things. Now, having these detailed officers, all they’re doing is responding to fireworks complaints so that priority has been raised for those officers and they’ll be proactively out there trying to stop this. Sergeant Matthew Malinowski, Syracuse Police Department

Here's what we know about @SyracusePolice responding to 🎆🧨 complaints…

🎇 Minimum 2 officers on duty daily, responding ONLY to firework complaints

🎇 More than 750 calls put into 911 year to date

🎇 SPD asks those who choose to call to be SPECIFIC with location@NewsChannel9 — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) June 18, 2020

However, for neighbors like Kevin and Paige, it isn’t just the loud noise keeping the couple up at night. It’s the thought of someone getting hurt.

“I know the police are doing all they can, but we’d love for them to continue to get the word out on just how dangerous it is. We don’t want to see this end in a tragedy before some real change happens,” said Kevin Secord, Syracuse resident.

They’re hoping this “fire” can be put out soon.

Syracuse Police said most of the complaints in the city have been coming from the south/southwest side, but when it comes to the noise, those fireworks can be heard across the city and impact thousands.

NewsChannel 9 also reached out to the Onondaga County Sheriffs Department. They said they have taken approximately 30 fireworks complaint calls since June 1, 2020.

They have not issued any appearance tickets.

If you’d like to make a call to the Syracuse Police Department, you’re asked to call (315) 442-5200.

Syracuse Police ask when you give a location, make it be as specific as possible.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.