(WSYR-TV) — It’s the sound of summer – fireworks. They are synonymous with July Fourth celebrations. But they can mean stress for our pets, especially dogs.

“It’s not a good time to take them for a walk or to leave them in the yard,” explained Danielle Basciano who is a Certified Dog Behavior Consultant at CNY Pet Training & Behavior. “You do want to have proper identification on them just in case they were to get out. It’s one of the biggest days that dogs do go missing.”

Basciano shared some signs your dog might be stressed.”A dog just trying to get away, trying to escape into a different room, shaking, trembling, those types of things, panicking.” Basciano added, “Also subtler signs are dogs that are yawning a lot, lip licking, shutting down, being really tense.”

She recommends not bringing your dog to an event this holiday weekend as a dog’s hearing is extremely sensitive. While at home, there are ways to make them feel calm.

“Bring them into an interior room in the house, close the blinds, turn on the lights. Put on some background music, maybe a fan so that we tune out the noise that is outside as much as we can. Do something that they find enjoyable.” Danielle Basciano, Certified Dog Behavior Consultant at CNY Pet Training & Behavior

Basciano showed an activity her dog Cass enjoyed. She used a dog toy called a flirt pole which has a stuffed animal at the end. Cass practiced chasing and catching it. “It’s a lot of fun so instead of worrying about what’s happening outside, he gets to play and his mind is in a totally different place.”

You can also give them a Kong stuffed with food or some sort of chew they can work on to distract them.

When it comes to cats, Basciano said the same rules apply to them. These small things can make a big difference for our pets.

You should also plan ahead and talk with your vet – as they can recommend something to give your dog to handle the stress.