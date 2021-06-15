Fireworks display to kick off Tuesday night at NYS Fairgrounds to celebrate reopening of state

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be a fireworks display on Tuesday night at the NYS Fairgrounds to celebrate the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions that Governor Cuomo announced on Tuesday.

The display will be staged at 9:15 p.m. at the Gray Lot, and best viewing will be from the front of the Expo Center at the fairgrounds in the area nearest to the Dairy Building.

Parking will be available, and people can enter through Gate 2 to park in the Midway. This is the same area where people park during the day for the vaccination center.

This event is to celebrate not only the reopening of the state, but the crucial role that the Expo Center has played in getting people vaccinated to combat the pandemic.