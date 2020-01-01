SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA helped to ring in 2020 with a fireworks display at the Inner Harbor!
It was part of a variety of special events that happened at the mall on Tuesday.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake effect snow well north of Syracuse for New Year’s Day
- Syracuse Crunch comeback falls short against Binghamton
- Fireworks over Inner Harbor
- Syracuse 2019 Weather in Review
- Miami wins 73-68 in OT at Clemson as Tigers lose 6th of last 7
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App