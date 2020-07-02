(WSYR-TV) — Another reminder to stay safe this holiday weekend and all summer as the Syracuse Fire Department has already been called to 21 fireworks-related safety incidents this summer.
The way to stay safe is to stay away from illegal fireworks. These include cherry bombs and bottle rockets.
Remember, sparklers and snappers are allowed.
But, make sure to keep your kids away from all fireworks as the fire department said any firework can cause serious burns.
So far, 18 people have been issued appearance tickets for illegal fireworks in the city.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Fireworks safety ahead of Fourth of July weekend
- Police cracking down on drunk driving over Fourth of July weekend
- CNY’s Theater Community Talks About”Hamilton”
- 2 people who attended Syracuse party that ended in shooting test positive for COVID-19
- EXCLUSIVE: SpaceX facility under FAA review after changing rocket tests in South Texas
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App