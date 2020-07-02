Fireworks safety ahead of Fourth of July weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Another reminder to stay safe this holiday weekend and all summer as the Syracuse Fire Department has already been called to 21 fireworks-related safety incidents this summer.

The way to stay safe is to stay away from illegal fireworks. These include cherry bombs and bottle rockets.

Remember, sparklers and snappers are allowed.

But, make sure to keep your kids away from all fireworks as the fire department said any firework can cause serious burns.

So far, 18 people have been issued appearance tickets for illegal fireworks in the city.