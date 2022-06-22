(WSYR-TV) — Looking to watch some fireworks in your area? You’ve come to the right place! Here is a list of some upcoming fireworks you and your friends and family can watch in the area.
- Nite Life Band and Fireworks – Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m. – at Bridge House Brats 55 State St. Phoenix NY. Fireworks will display at dusk.
- Gillie Lake, Camillus Fireworks sponsored by Summit Federal Credit Union – Saturday, June 25, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Concert and fireworks will take place on Sands Rd Camillus NY 13031.
- Fireworks over Herkimer – Thursday, June 30, 6-10 pm. Hosted by Herkimer College, families are invited to come for food, entertainment, and fireworks at dusk!
- Syracuse Mets 4th of July Weekend – Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3. Postgame fireworks at NBT Stadium.
- B’ville Blast – Bud Light Amphitheater at Paper Mill Island – Friday, July 1, at 6 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-in Fireworks – Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m. in Albany. Fireworks at dark, ski show at 7 p.m. and live concert at 8 p.m.
- Brewerton Fireworks – Sunday, July 3, at 5 p.m.
- Infinity at East Syracuse Fireworks Show – Saturday, July 9, 6:15 – 9:15 p.m. Live music will cover many classic rock hits, and fireworks will begin at dusk at East Syracuse Elementary School.
- Fireworks over the Lake-Sylvan Beach – Saturday, July 16, 9:45 – 10:15 p.m. Fireworks will go off at dusk.
