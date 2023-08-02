SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have you ever heard of a Dragon Boat Race? If so, you can participate in one at the first annual Syracuse Inner Harbor Fest; and the race is just a small part of the festival.

COR Development Company, Empower Federal Credit Union, Equitable Advisors and Limp Lizard have come together to announce the three-day festival, from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1.

“This event promises an experience for the entire community, while also raising funds and awareness for Clear Path for Veterans, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans, service members and military-connected families,” stated COR Development Company.

The festival will include:

Food Trucks & Craft Beers

Live Musical Entertainment

Carnival Rides & Games with Main Event Amusements

Dragon Boat Eye Doting Ceremony

Fireworks over the Harbor (Presented by Rapid Response Monitoring Services, Inc.)

Dragon Boat Races on the Water (Presented by Equitable)

Craft Vendors

Yard Games

Inner Harbor 5K

Interested in Dragon Boat Racing?

Here is what you need to know.

What is Dragon Boat Racing?

Dragon Boats are large canoe-like vessels that have been made with carved dragon heads and tails.

Crews of 10 to 20 people and one drummer sit in pairs and paddle to compete in races over

distances of around 180 meters. Each boat has a drummer beating time to keep the paddlers in

unison, and a professional helmsperson in the stern to guide the boat. The minimum age for

paddlers is 12, anyone under 16 years of age needs to be with a parent or guardian in the boat, according to COR.

How to get involved:

Join a team

Become a sponsor You can help raise money for Clear Path Veterans and expose many to your compant. Click HERE for the Sponsorship Package.

Volunteer

Vendors are welcome

Feel free to watch

You can email mlynch@corcompanies.com to participate.

Festival Schedule

Friday, September 29

4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Dragon Boat Eye Dotting Ceremony

Live Music

Fireworks

Local Craft & Art Vendors

Carnival Rides & Games

Food Trucks & Local Craft Breweries

Saturday, September 30

8:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies

Dragon Boat Races On The Water

Live Music

Local Craft & Art Vendors

Carnival Rides & Games

Food Trucks & Local Craft Breweries

Sunday, October 1

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Live Music

Inner Harbor 5k

Local Craft & Art Vendors

Carnival Rides & Games

Food Trucks & Local Craft Breweries

For more information about the festival, visit Syracuse Inner Harbor’s website.