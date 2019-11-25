First concert at the Amp for 2020 season announced

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Doobie Brothers have announced they will be coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview next summer. They will perform on July 5th at 7 p.m. as part of their 50th Anniversary Tour.

The Doobie Brothers will perform with Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 6th at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets at Livenation.com, Ticketmaster.com or the Oncenter Box Office.

