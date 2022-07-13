SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s about to be one smelly situation on campus of SUNY ESF as we all keep our eyes on the first ever corpse flower set to bloom at any moment.

Native to Indonesia, the corpse flower was gifted to SUNY ESF by The Ohio State University in March 2017. Five years later it’s ready to blossom!

“I’m close to retirement and I was concerned that we may not have that bloom before I retire, but it is blooming so that’s a good thing!” TERRY ETTINGER, GREENHOUSE MANAGER, SUNY ESF

So, what makes the corpse flower so unique? Ettinger says one standout feature is its giant size.

It is the world’s largest inflorescence in the plant kingdom. The structure isn’t a flower. The flowers, and there are thousands of them, are buried deep down inside of the structure, thousands of male flowers and thousands of female flowers. As the covering opens up, that allows that fragrance to waft away and there’s indications that it can be effective in a radius of several miles to draw pollinators in. TERRY ETTINGER, GREENHOUSE MANAGER, SUNY ESF

Another thing that makes the corpse flower unique is the very unpleasant smell once it blooms.

The SUNY ESF greenhouse manager says it compares to the smell of roadkill on a very hot summer day…you get the picture. It’s also described to smell like rotting flesh.

For humans, that odor is almost unbearable, but pollinators enjoy it!

Plants have things pretty well figured out. Over many, many thousands of years of evolution, this particular plant combined all of these different naturally occurring chemicals into this very, for us, unpleasant fragrance, but for the insects, the pollinators, the love it! TERRY ETTINGER, GREENHOUSE MANAGER, SUNY ESF

Ettinger said he expects the corpse flower to be in full bloom by the weekend. However, no promises because nature will always do its own thing!

Due to limited space in the greenhouse, the corpse flower will not be open to the public for viewing…or smelling. However, a timelapse video of the bloom will be available for all to watch.