More than 200 neighbors walked at Onondaga Lake Park on Saturday morning to raise awareness for Lyme disease.

This was the first ever Legs Against Lyme awareness walk. The Central New York Lyme Alliance and NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla organized the event.

The executive director for the Lyme Alliance, Royale Scuderi, said about half of ticks carry at least one disease, if not more, and the risk of getting a disease is increasing. She was happy with the turnout. “We could not be more thrilled honestly,” said Scuderi. She added, “when we started this we said if we get 50 people we’ll be thrilled, we got almost 200 registered so I could not be more pleased.”

The walk raised close to $15,000 and the money supports the alliance’s outreach and education.

To learn more about the Lyme Alliance: https://cnylymealliance.org/








