First Family Health Picnic kicks-off to vaccinate more neighbors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The push to reach herd immunity in New York State continues and the Syracuse Community Health Center in partnership with CNY Jazz Central is trying to help by bringing the vaccine to neighborhoods all summer long.

The first Family Health Picnic kicked off Sunday at Skiddy Park on Syracuse’s Westside and neighbors enjoyed live music, vendors, and food while others were in line for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Executive Director of CNY Jazz Central, Larry Luttinger, said the series has two goals.

“The first is to enliven urban neighborhoods,” he said. “Folks have been cooped up for over a year, but the most important role is to increase vaccination rates in our urban neighborhoods.”

The Syracuse Community Health Center played the role of a trusted messenger throughout the event and their Chief Operating Officer, Derrick Murry said they hope to remove any hesitancy people have about getting the vaccine.

“We’re going to be reaching out to every single person that walks through the gates and asking them, ‘have you been vaccinated?’ ‘Why haven’t you been vaccinated? ‘Are there any questions we can answer?’” he said.

One of those questions coming from Syracuse native Donna Black who wasn’t aware you could get COVID-19 twice.

“I guess it was necessary because I had already had the disease, so I think it’s necessary to get them and I’ve been trying to get them for quite a while but it’s been hard,” she said.

The goal of the series is to bring the vaccine right to the neighborhoods that need it most, that’s why they started at Skiddy Park which has the lowest vaccination rate in all of Onondaga County.

“Minorities typically have an innate distrust of the healthcare system so our goal has been and part of our mission as an organization is to provide information, to provide support, to meet people where they are and what better way to meet people where they are than in their own backyards,” Murray said.

The event also featured raffled-off prizes for anyone who received a vaccine.

The next picnic will be held on Sunday, June 27 at Schiller Park from 2-5 p.m.