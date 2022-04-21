CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Main Street Farms became one of the first farms in New York State to start growing hemp four years ago. Now they’re the first farm to be granted a cannabis license to grow marijuana.

“I am super excited both on a professional advocacy level and then also as an entrepreneur business level. Now I get to hire more people, grow my business and be part of this new, exciting market,” Allan Gandelman, owner of Main Street Farms said.

As the President of the New York Cannabis Growers and Processors Association, Gandelman was integral in getting the Conditional Cannabis Cultivation Bill passed in February of this year. The law allows existing small hemp farmers, many right here in Central New York, to be granted a license to grow marijuana this Spring.

“It was in our view that we have existing farmers in New York State who are currently growing hemp and cannabis and could easily add this crop to a diversifiable operation and really support Upstate, support small businesses and make sure there’s an actual supply chain for when the dispensaries open later this year,” Allan Gandelman, Owner, Main Street Farms

The process to grow marijuana is essentially the same as how these farmers have been growing hemp, using the cannabis plant. The biggest difference between the two is the way marijuana is regulated.

“There’s a lot more seed to sale tracking and the THC market has a lot more regulatory hurdles. Every plant has to be tracked,” Gandelman said.

Each farm is allowed one acre of land outside to grow on and must sell its products to dispensaries for sale. Gandelman said dispensaries should be opening up in the Fall, right in time for the harvest season.

Gandelman expects fifty or so additional farms will be issued licenses next month and within a year or two he expects farms will be able to apply for a micro-business license to allow them to grow, manufacture and sell their own products right on their property.